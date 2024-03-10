BVHS Weekend Column

by Joshua Ebel, MD



March has arrived. For many men, this is a time to take it easy and enjoy watching your favorite (or not-so-favorite) college basketball team compete in March Madness. For others, it’s your last break before a busy spring of outdoor work around the yard or in the fields. For these reasons, March has often also been considered the perfect time to think about a vasectomy. ESPN has even covered the trend of men scheduling vasectomies in March, and local trends reflect this as well. Some clinics even report a 50% increase in vasectomies through March.

What is a vasectomy? Many of you have likely heard of the procedure or know someone who has undergone it. Simply, a vasectomy is a procedure involving cutting the vas deferens (a small tube that carries sperm from the testicles to the prostate). In doing so, the sperm is reabsorbed by the body, preventing future conception. Vasectomy is one of the most effective forms of contraception and much less invasive than tubal ligation (tube tying), which is often considered a chief alternative.

Who should consider a vasectomy? Men who are comfortable with their current family planning and have no desire to have future children are great candidates for vasectomy. While reversal can be performed, this is a complicated process that is often expensive and without guaranteed success. A vasectomy should not be considered for temporary birth control.

How is it done? Many vasectomies are performed in the office setting in just a few minutes. A form of minimally invasive vasectomy known as the no-needle, no-scalpel technique is offered. This approach avoids painful hypodermic needle injections and is done through only a small puncture in the scrotum, as opposed to a large incision. Minimally invasive vasectomy is the preferred approach per the American Urological Association, and the no-scalpel technique is well-tested with an extensive track record of success.



Still nervous? Many men are nervous about pain or discomfort. While the no-needle, no-scalpel approach limits this, it is still a valid concern. Nitrous or laughing gas can be used to provide you with further comfort during your procedure in the office, if you are interested. Vasectomy can also be performed under sedation in a surgery center setting if preferred.