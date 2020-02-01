BVHS Weekend Column: Aches and Pains in the Winter

Dealing with Aches and Pains in the Winter, by Thomas Kindl, MD, Blanchard Valley Pain Management

It’s that time of year when we dig out snow shovels out of storage and exchange our shorts for snowsuits. The frigid temperatures and snow-filled driveways can make this season one of the toughest on our backs and achy joints.

When shoveling those snowy driveways and sidewalks this winter, don’t forget to wear well-supported shoes with good traction to reduce the risk of a fall. Also, when lifting heavy snow, don’t forget to bend your knees and keep your back straight. If you must turn, pivot with your feet and do not twist your back.

If you do experience some extra aches and pains this season, here are a few tips to help you find needed relief: