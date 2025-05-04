BVHS Weekend Column: Antidepressants in the Long Term

by Christian Steiner, MD

Psychiatry

Psychiatric Center of Northwest Ohio

The long-term use of antidepressants is a critical aspect of managing major depressive disorder (MDD) to prevent relapse and recurrence. Clinical guidelines, such as those from the American Psychiatric Association, recommend maintenance therapy with antidepressants for at least six months after achieving remission to prevent relapse. For patients with a high risk of recurrence, such as those with multiple past episodes or severe symptoms, maintenance treatment may be extended to two years or more.

Multiple randomized studies show the benefit of long-term antidepressant use in primary care settings. It found that patients who continued their antidepressant therapy had a lower rate of relapse compared to those who discontinued treatment.

Can you come off antidepressants? Yes, but timing and support matter. Discontinuing antidepressants should always be done under medical supervision, with a slow tapering plan to minimize withdrawal symptoms. It’s also vital to ensure the person is in a stable phase of life with adequate support systems.

Long-term use of antidepressants is essential for preventing relapse in patients with MDD, particularly those at high risk of recurrence. The choice of antidepressant should be tailored to the patient’s clinical profile, considering efficacy, tolerability, and potential adverse effects. Regular follow-up and patient education on the importance of continued treatment is vital to ensure adherence and optimize outcomes.