BVHS Weekend Column: Autism

by Karen Martin, CPNP-PC, DNP

“Autism” is one word that strikes fear in the hearts of parents, but your pediatric providers are here to help you navigate age-appropriate growth and development. In general, most children reach specific developmental milestones at certain ages. For example, a child has a time frame to master gross and fine motor skills as well as social and communicative skills.

By the age of 18 months old, typically a child will be climbing up steps, running, stacking a tower of a couple of cubes, pointing to at least one body part, saying six words, and removing some articles of clothing. Any parent can tell you how hard it is to keep clothes on a toddler. In general, take note if your child:

Does not show facial expressions like happy, sad, angry, and surprised by nine months of age

Does not play simple interactive games like pat-a-cake by 12 months of age

Gets upset by minor changes

Has obsessive interests

Must follow certain routines

Flaps hands, rocks body, or spins self in circles

Has unusual reactions to the way things sound, smell, taste, look, or feel

Has delayed language skills

Has delayed movement skills

Has delayed cognitive or learning skills

Has hyperactive, impulsive, and/or inattentive behavior

When a child does not meet these developmental milestones, we, as pediatric providers, have red flag alerts for concern. Parents are the absolute best resource for monitoring growth and development. Working together with your child’s provider as a team is the best approach for the best outcomes for your little one. We can answer questions, make referrals, order testing if needed, and discuss findings to help you, as the parent team leader, understand the next steps.

Does it mean your child has autism if they are not doing all of these tasks by the book? No, but we can work together to find a potential reason why.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an excellent resource for parents in a handy application called a milestones tracker at cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/milestones/index.html.

Let’s work as a team to ensure our kids’ best potential.