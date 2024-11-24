BVHS Weekend Column: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

by Heather Auxier, APRN-CNP

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic neurological condition that causes severe

pain in a limb. The pain is disproportionate to the injury or trauma that caused it. This affects

roughly 200,000 people in the United States.



CRPS is believed to be caused by malfunctioning of the peripheral and central nervous system

(CNS). Your peripheral nervous system relays information from your brain and spinal cord to

your organs, arms, legs, fingers, and toes. The CNS is composed of the brain and spinal cord.

The abnormal functioning results in an overreaction to pain signals that your body can’t turn

off.



The main symptom of CRPS is prolonged and excessive pain. Other symptoms include the

following:

 Burning pain

 Stiff joints or inability to move a joint normally

 Changes in skin color and texture

 Changes in skin temperature to affected limb

 Swelling in the affected limb

 Rapid or no hair and nail growth



The symptoms of chronic regional pain syndrome can greatly affect a person. They can cause

lack of use to the affected limb, sleep disturbances, impaired activities of daily living, and can

wreak havoc on a person’s mental health.



Several treatment options are available, with the main goal of decreasing pain and symptoms

while restoring function to the affected limb. Treatment includes, but is not limited to, physical

therapy, lifestyle changes, medications, spinal cord stimulation, sympathetic nerve blocks, and

psychosocial and behavioral therapy.

Anyone who is suffering from chronic Complex Regional Pain Syndrome should consider asking

for a referral to a pain management specialist to discuss their treatment options.