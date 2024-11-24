BVHS Weekend Column: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

by Heather Auxier, APRN-CNP
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic neurological condition that causes severe
pain in a limb. The pain is disproportionate to the injury or trauma that caused it. This affects
roughly 200,000 people in the United States.
CRPS is believed to be caused by malfunctioning of the peripheral and central nervous system
(CNS). Your peripheral nervous system relays information from your brain and spinal cord to
your organs, arms, legs, fingers, and toes. The CNS is composed of the brain and spinal cord.
The abnormal functioning results in an overreaction to pain signals that your body can’t turn
off.
The main symptom of CRPS is prolonged and excessive pain. Other symptoms include the
following:
Burning pain
Stiff joints or inability to move a joint normally
Changes in skin color and texture
Changes in skin temperature to affected limb
Swelling in the affected limb
Rapid or no hair and nail growth
The symptoms of chronic regional pain syndrome can greatly affect a person. They can cause
lack of use to the affected limb, sleep disturbances, impaired activities of daily living, and can
wreak havoc on a person’s mental health.
Several treatment options are available, with the main goal of decreasing pain and symptoms
while restoring function to the affected limb. Treatment includes, but is not limited to, physical
therapy, lifestyle changes, medications, spinal cord stimulation, sympathetic nerve blocks, and
psychosocial and behavioral therapy.
Anyone who is suffering from chronic Complex Regional Pain Syndrome should consider asking
for a referral to a pain management specialist to discuss their treatment options.