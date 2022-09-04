BVHS Weekend Column: Continuum of Care Campus

A continuum of care campus is a retirement community for seniors 55 and older. The campus fully encompasses the care needed at each stage of life and allows residents to age in place. As you get older, your body changes and some physical tasks become a chore and maintaining a home becomes daunting. Inevitably, aging brings changes to your health and lifestyle. The time arises to look at other living options, and this is when a continuum of care campus becomes important while you are still active and independent. Stages typically available on a continuum of care campus are detailed below.

Independent Living – An apartment on campus is a great option when your home is overwhelming or getting harder to navigate, clean and maintain. Here, you may meet new friends, enjoy an exercise room or walking the paths around campus while living a carefree, maintenance free lifestyle. When the time arises and additional assistance is needed, remaining in the same apartment is an added perk.



Assisted Living – is for those who need some assistance with daily activities and support with daily tasks, while retaining some independence as-long-as possible. Amenities typically included, but not limited too are nursing care, life alert, utilities, social activities, transportation to doctor’s visits, housekeeping, heated pool, spiritual care, chef prepared meals and a maintenance-free apartment.



Long-Term Skilled Care – Around the clock nursing care for residents who need long-term care assistance such as dining, bathing, toileting and ambulation. As with assisted living, the amenities are the same for skilled care.



Memory Care – Memory care neighborhoods offer living areas that are specially designed for those who have cognitive challenges brought on by a type of dementia. With over 100 different types of dementia, around-the-clock nursing care with an experienced and skilled staff in place. The staff provides support and necessary services and programs that are carefully designed for people with dementia or memory loss within a secured environment. Group activities and one-to-one’s are provided to help nurture the spirit and stimulate the minds of the residents.



Rehabilitation – Rehabilitation services offer comprehensive and customized rehabilitation programs including physical, occupational and speech therapy that are designed to help individuals reach the highest level of independence possible to facilitate a safe return home. Situations where a short-term stay may be appropriate is after major surgery, including orthopedic, gastrointestinal or cardiac surgery. Exacerbation of medical conditions include, but not limited to, diabetes, cancer, respiratory illnesses, congestive heart failure, balance disorders, dehydration, sudden medical trauma including stroke/brain injury, fall, heart attack, renal or respiratory failure.



While residing on a continuum care campus, residents will not find their lives disrupted when they need additional services. The transition is made simple all under one roof. Be prepared for what life brings to you or your loved ones and tour a retirement community. The stages listed above are common on a continuum of care campus. Keep in mind that different retirement communities offer different services.