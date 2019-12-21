BVHS Weekend Column: CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting, by Sue Scheckelhoff, RN, Beyond MedSpa

Cryolipolysis, better known as CoolSculpting, is a process of freezing fat. For individuals with healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle, cryolipolysis is a safe and effective way to reduce excess fat. CoolSculpting is not a weight-loss treatment but is for individuals at or near their ideal body weight, who want to reduce stubborn fat pockets in one or more of the nine treatment areas approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Scheduling a consultation with a CoolSculpting specialist is a great way to determine if CoolSculpting is the right treatment for you. If you are a candidate, the team will then work with you to create a customized treatment plan focused on your goals.

On the day of your treatment, your provider will take 360-degree photos, check your weight and mark out your treatment areas. Once you are comfortably positioned with a blanket, pillow and hot towel for your neck, your provider will cleanse your skin in the area to be treated and then apply a thin gel pad to help protect your skin. The gel pad creates a barrier between the cooling panel and your skin. Next, the provider will apply the applicator to the treatment area. Once in place, you will feel a slight suction sensation as it adheres to your body. During the procedure, you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching and/or cramping at the treatment site. These sensations will subside as the treatment area becomes numb.

During the treatment, you can read, answer emails, nap or watch television. Most applications last approximately 35 minutes. Once the applicator is detached, your provider will do a brief massage on the treated area to break up the frozen fat cells and enhance the fat reduction results. That’s it! Most patients experience little to no downtime after a treatment.

You will start to see changes in as little as one to three months post-treatment and final results within six months. Your provider will schedule follow up appointments at 60 days post-treatment and 90 days post-treatment to assess your results.