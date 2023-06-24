BVHS Weekend Column: Drowning Prevention

Drowning is a serious and preventable cause of death in children during the summer. As a parent, caregiver or healthcare provider, it is important to take steps to prevent drowning – which include the following:

Supervision

Children should never be left alone near water. Always supervise them when they are in or around water, even if they know how to swim. This includes swimming pools, lakes and oceans.

Always designate a responsible adult to supervise children when they are in or around water. Also, avoid distractions such as phone calls, text messages or reading while supervising children in or around water.

Learn CPR

Parents, caregivers and healthcare providers should learn CPR in case of an emergency. Knowing CPR can help save a child’s life in the event of a drowning or other water-related accident.

Swimming skills

Enroll children in swimming lessons as early as possible. Children who know how to swim are less likely to drown. Even infants can be taught to float on their backs. Make sure they know basic swimming skills and are comfortable in the water.

Pool safety

Always have a fence or barrier around pools to prevent children from accessing the pool without supervision. Use pool covers and alarms to alert caregivers when someone has entered the pool area. Additionally, store pool chemicals safely and out of reach of children.

Being prepared

Keep a phone and emergency supplies near the pool area in case of an emergency. Teach children how to call for help in case of an emergency. Know the location of the nearest hospital or urgent care in case of an emergency.

By following these safety tips, we can help prevent drowning and let our children have a safe and fun summer.