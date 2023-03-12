BVHS Weekend Column: Gastro-Colorectal Screening

A gastroenterologist is an internist who has gone on to complete an additional three-year

fellowship in digestive disease disorders.



Common ailments that gastroenterologists treat are reflux, abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea,

change in bowel habits, irritable bowel syndrome, as well as inflammatory bowel disease. In

addition, we work with providers with interest and expertise in liver disease as well as disorders

of the gallbladder, biliary tree and pancreas.



Procedures that we commonly perform are endoscopy as well as colonoscopy, along with

specialized endoscopic procedures of the biliary tree and pancreas.



March is colorectal cancer awareness month. Colorectal cancer is the third most common

cancer in both men and women and is one of the most preventable cancers with appropriate

screening.

A colonoscopy is the best test to screen and diagnose colorectal cancer. This procedure is

performed in the outpatient setting. The current recommendations for a healthy asymptomatic

individual are to have this procedure performed at the age of 45.

However, if there is a family history of colorectal malignancy or you are experiencing lower

abdominal discomfort, unintentional weight loss, blood in the stool or change in bowel habits,

having the procedure performed earlier might be necessary.



To discuss a colonoscopy or any of your gastrointestinal complaints, please make an

appointment with a local gastroenterologist or gastrointestinal office.

Jay Babich, MD, FACG

Gastroenterology

Gastroenterology Associates of Northwest Ohio