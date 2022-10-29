BVHS Weekend Column: Halloween Safety

Who doesn’t love Halloween? Along with dark, scary costumes, Halloween comes with a whole “ghost” of possible dangers. The following are some tips on how to keep your little goblins safe and have a “spooktacular” Halloween.

Parade Safety

Make children stay on the sidewalk; those who are passing out candy should “come to them” and NOT vice versa.

Trick-or-Treating Tips

Have children wear reflective markings so they can be seen easily. All costumes should be flame resistant. Flashlights, as well as glow sticks, are a great idea to have on hand. However, remind children NOT to chew on or break open the glow sticks – the eyes are especially sensitive to glow stick liquid.

Always accompany your young children when they are trick-or-treating. Make sure costumes are properly sized so little ones won’t trip and fall over them. Use non-toxic makeup instead of a mask so vision is not limited in any way. Test face makeup in a small area of skin first, to be sure there is not an allergic reaction. Be sure to wash all makeup off before bed to protect against skin and eye irritation.

Make children stay on sidewalks. Do NOT let them dash across the street. Always cross at a street corner or a walk signal – children are twice as likely to be hit by a car and be killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Plan your route in advance. Stay on the same side of the street rather than zigzagging back and forth. Remember to instruct trick-or-treaters to walk and NOT run.

Candy & Treats After Trick-or-Treat

Inspect all candy for signs of tampering, like tears, pinholes or discoloration. Check all candy for possible choking hazards. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers. If your child has a food allergy, check labels carefully. The largest spike in emergency department visits for peanut and nut allergies is Halloween. Also, if your child has a food allergy, be certain they do not “sneak a piece” of candy before you can inspect it.

If you have any questions, call the Poison Control Help Line immediately at 1.800.222.1222. Be prepared by putting this number into your phone today.

Home Safety

Check batteries in smoke detectors and test them out before lighting any candles. Consider using battery-operated “flames.”

From Our Dentist Friends

Be sure to brush your teeth before going to bed after trick-or-treating.