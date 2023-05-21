BVHS Weekend Column: Headaches

Although cephalgia (headache) is considered one of the most prevalent health complaints, the

substantial societal and individual burden associated with headaches is often overlooked.

In fact, it is estimated that headaches account for approximately 20 percent of lost workdays

and cost an average of $100 million per year.

Knowing the different types of headaches and their treatment modalities can help manage and

potentially prevent headaches.

Types of headache pain

Tension headaches – The most common type of headache, often described as a tight band

around the head. These headaches typically result in mild to moderate pain and are often stress

related.

Migraine headaches – This is a more severe headache lasting hours to days. Often times this

type of headache is accompanied by other debilitating symptoms such as nausea and

sensitivities to lights and sound. Triggers can include factors such as stress, dietary choices,

hormonal changes and environmental exposures.

Cervicogenic headaches – These headaches are caused by underlying neck conditions with pain

radiating into the head. The pain can be felt on one or both sides of the head and is often

triggered by certain neck movements. Neck pain and stiffness often accompany this type of

headache.

Cluster headaches – This rare condition occurs in “clusters” or cycles of headache pain. Typically

described as very intense, sharp, stabbing, burning pain on one side of the head coming in

waves of pain.

Treatment modalities

Lifestyle modifications – Ensuring quality sleep, managing stress, eating a healthy diet, regular

exercise and avoiding triggers can help prevent headaches.

Medications – Over-the-counter medications are often effective in managing mild to moderate

headaches. For more severe headaches, prescription medications are often utilized. However,

medications should be used under the direction of a healthcare provider and with caution.

Medications can often cause other side effects or even rebound headaches.

Alternative therapies – Additional treatment modalities can include massage, acupuncture and

injections such as Botox for migraine prevention. In addition, cervical (neck) injections may be

utilized to help with cervicogenic-type headaches.

Conclusion

Headaches are a common health complaint caused by varying factors such as stress,

environmental triggers, injury and more. The different types of headaches are associated with

specific symptoms and causes which often overlap. Treatment modalities range from over-the-

counter medication to injection therapies. The best treatment modality for specific headache

types should be discussed with a qualified health professional.