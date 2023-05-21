North Baltimore, Ohio

May 21, 2023

BVHS Weekend Column: Headaches

Although cephalgia (headache) is considered one of the most prevalent health complaints, the 

substantial societal and individual burden associated with headaches is often overlooked. 

In fact, it is estimated that headaches account for approximately 20 percent of lost workdays 

and cost an average of $100 million per year. 

Knowing the different types of headaches and their treatment modalities can help manage and 

potentially prevent headaches. 

Types of headache pain 

Tension headaches – The most common type of headache, often described as a tight band 

around the head. These headaches typically result in mild to moderate pain and are often stress 

related. 

Migraine headaches – This is a more severe headache lasting hours to days. Often times this 

type of headache is accompanied by other debilitating symptoms such as nausea and 

sensitivities to lights and sound. Triggers can include factors such as stress, dietary choices, 

hormonal changes and environmental exposures. 

Cervicogenic headaches – These headaches are caused by underlying neck conditions with pain 

radiating into the head. The pain can be felt on one or both sides of the head and is often 

triggered by certain neck movements. Neck pain and stiffness often accompany this type of 

headache. 

Cluster headaches – This rare condition occurs in “clusters” or cycles of headache pain. Typically 

described as very intense, sharp, stabbing, burning pain on one side of the head coming in 

waves of pain. 

Treatment modalities 

Lifestyle modifications – Ensuring quality sleep, managing stress, eating a healthy diet, regular 

exercise and avoiding triggers can help prevent headaches. 

  

Medications – Over-the-counter medications are often effective in managing mild to moderate 

headaches. For more severe headaches, prescription medications are often utilized. However, 

medications should be used under the direction of a healthcare provider and with caution. 

Medications can often cause other side effects or even rebound headaches. 

Alternative therapies – Additional treatment modalities can include massage, acupuncture and 

injections such as Botox for migraine prevention. In addition, cervical (neck) injections may be 

utilized to help with cervicogenic-type headaches. 

Conclusion 

Headaches are a common health complaint caused by varying factors such as stress, 

environmental triggers, injury and more. The different types of headaches are associated with 

specific symptoms and causes which often overlap. Treatment modalities range from over-the- 

counter medication to injection therapies. The best treatment modality for specific headache 

types should be discussed with a qualified health professional. 

Loreen Miller, CNP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

