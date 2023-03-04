BVHS Weekend Column: Hockey Injuries

Hockey Injuries, by Ryan Ingley, AT, ATC
*Through a collaboration between Blanchard Valley Health System and Nationwide Children’s
Hospital, the content of this article was provided courtesy of Nationwide’s 700 Children’s® blog
by pediatric experts.
Since hockey is a high-speed, collision sport, there can be opportunities for injury. For players,
parents, and coaches alike, it is important to be aware of the most common injuries that can
happen on the ice.
Separated shoulder
While playing hockey it is common to make physical contact with other players through a
check, either giving or receiving. There is also the chance that you may trip and fall on the ice.
These things put the shoulder at risk of being injured. One common injury is a separated
shoulder, which is basically a sprained shoulder. Treatment for this will depend on the severity
of the sprain, but typically involves immobilization and rest. When recovering from this injury,
there are some strengthening exercises that can be beneficial. Making sure shoulder pads
properly fit your player can help reduce the risk.
Concussion
Concussions are also a common injury due to the fast-paced nature of the game and the
potential for contact from another player. If a player has an impact to the head and, as a result,
begins to have symptoms of a concussion, they should not continue to play. There are many
possible symptoms of a concussion, including headache, dizziness, confusion and nausea.
Making sure the player has a helmet that fits well in addition to wearing a mouthpiece can help
reduce some of the impact, but will not completely eliminate the risk of concussions. Players
who have symptoms should consult a physician before returning to play and use a gradual
return to contact.
Knee sprain
Knee injuries are also common when playing hockey. Contact with another player at a high
speed, twisting the body or legs, can cause a sprain of the knee ligaments as well. Depending on
the severity of the sprain, the player may not be able to bear weight on their injured knee. Rest
and ice can be helpful with this type of injury. Upon return, there are also strengthening
exercises that can be beneficial to help the return to play.
Groin/hamstring pull
Muscle strains, specifically the groin and hamstring muscles, are also a common injury to a
hockey player. These can occur with the sudden change of direction that happens with the
skating movements during a hockey game or practice. There are a lot of quick starts and stops
that can cause a muscle injury. Treatment for these is typically rest and ice. Some ways to help
prevent a muscle injury is to have a good warm-up with dynamic stretching.
Hockey is a great sport and a lot of fun to play for many athletes, so it is important to stay safe
while on the ice!