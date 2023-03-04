BVHS Weekend Column: Hockey Injuries

Hockey Injuries, by Ryan Ingley, AT, ATC



*Through a collaboration between Blanchard Valley Health System and Nationwide Children’s

Hospital, the content of this article was provided courtesy of Nationwide’s 700 Children’s® blog

by pediatric experts.



Since hockey is a high-speed, collision sport, there can be opportunities for injury. For players,

parents, and coaches alike, it is important to be aware of the most common injuries that can

happen on the ice.

Separated shoulder

While playing hockey it is common to make physical contact with other players through a

check, either giving or receiving. There is also the chance that you may trip and fall on the ice.

These things put the shoulder at risk of being injured. One common injury is a separated

shoulder, which is basically a sprained shoulder. Treatment for this will depend on the severity

of the sprain, but typically involves immobilization and rest. When recovering from this injury,

there are some strengthening exercises that can be beneficial. Making sure shoulder pads

properly fit your player can help reduce the risk.

Concussion

Concussions are also a common injury due to the fast-paced nature of the game and the

potential for contact from another player. If a player has an impact to the head and, as a result,

begins to have symptoms of a concussion, they should not continue to play. There are many

possible symptoms of a concussion, including headache, dizziness, confusion and nausea.

Making sure the player has a helmet that fits well in addition to wearing a mouthpiece can help

reduce some of the impact, but will not completely eliminate the risk of concussions. Players

who have symptoms should consult a physician before returning to play and use a gradual

return to contact.

Knee sprain

Knee injuries are also common when playing hockey. Contact with another player at a high

speed, twisting the body or legs, can cause a sprain of the knee ligaments as well. Depending on

the severity of the sprain, the player may not be able to bear weight on their injured knee. Rest

and ice can be helpful with this type of injury. Upon return, there are also strengthening

exercises that can be beneficial to help the return to play.

Groin/hamstring pull

Muscle strains, specifically the groin and hamstring muscles, are also a common injury to a

hockey player. These can occur with the sudden change of direction that happens with the

skating movements during a hockey game or practice. There are a lot of quick starts and stops

that can cause a muscle injury. Treatment for these is typically rest and ice. Some ways to help

prevent a muscle injury is to have a good warm-up with dynamic stretching.

Hockey is a great sport and a lot of fun to play for many athletes, so it is important to stay safe

while on the ice!