BVHS Weekend Column: Holiday Eating

It’s that time of year again and the holidays are quickly approaching. The holidays are a busy time, and it can be easy to get off track with your eating habits. Even though you get busy, don’t forget to take time to eat throughout the day. When you skip a meal, it can lead to overeating at the next meal. Try to plan out your meals for the day or, even better, the week. When you plan a meal, think of the food groups to ensure you get a balanced meal.





When attending holiday parties, be selective of your food choices. Take smaller portions by using a smaller plate. Remember, you can have leftovers at another meal, so don’t feel the need to overfill your plate. Pick your most favorite carbohydrate foods, try to keep portions to a quarter part of your plate, and fill in with non-starchy vegetables. If you are concerned that there are not going to be any healthy dishes, then bring one to share.





A problem at most parties is all the temptations that can lead to consuming extra calories. Try not to socialize by the food table. It’s very easy to graze at the food table when you are standing next to it. Only go through the food line once and try not to go back for seconds. Most of the time if you eat slowly, you will recognize when you start to feel full. It takes 20 minutes for your brain to get the message, and then you will be less likely to go back for seconds. Limit consumption of empty calories through beverages such as alcohol. Instead, choose calorie-free beverages or find the lower-calorie alcoholic beverages.





Exercise is extremely important during the holidays. Finding opportunities to be physically active is the key. You can go for a walk or do exercises at home by following along with a video or an app. Getting ready for the holidays can be stressful. Be mindful of stress eating. Instead, find a healthy alternative. Exercise is a great stress reliever along with meditation.

The holidays usually revolve around food, but this year try to start a new tradition of rejoicing in the holiday spirit by caroling or making decorations. Don’t strive for perfection. Instead, focus on one or two things at a time so you don’t become overwhelmed. Don’t expect to shed pounds over the holidays. Set a realistic goal of maintaining your weight during the holidays. Try to be mindful of what and how much you are eating. Get plenty of sleep and rest. Lack of sleep can often lead to poor food choices and ultimately weight gain. Most importantly, have fun and enjoy the holiday season!