BVHS Weekend Column: Importance of an Annual Wellness Exam

by Ashley O’Flaherty, CMA

It is important to have an annual wellness exam to maintain your overall health and to discuss preventative services you may need based on your age and condition. A wellness exam is important for both your mental and physical health and will help you reach your health goals.

A lot can change in a year, so it is essential your healthcare provider has your medical records up to date. This is also a good time for you to reconnect with your provider and the provider to reconnect with you.

Many screenings and assessments are available to ensure you are getting the most current, up-to-date knowledge of your health. Certain screenings can help identify underlying conditions where symptoms may never be present. This is important for not only you but those who may care for and manage your needs.

Vaccines are also a big part of your health care. They are for children and adults to help prevent any dangerous diseases in the future. Your provider will go over the recommendations for the appropriate age-related vaccines and when to receive them.

It is important to note that insurance covers different things during a wellness exam, and the covered services are dependent on your insurance plan and policy. At the beginning of the year, it is wise to find out what will be a covered service under your wellness exam.

Within a general exam, your provider will monitor signs of chronic illness for overall prevention, and this may be discussed at the provider’s discretion. Lab work and screenings will also be based on the provider’s control and what they feel will be best for the patient. This is not to review new problems or details of current chronic illnesses.

Medicare wellness exams are for anyone who carries Medicare insurance. They are done once a year and within 366 days of each visit. The visit is to develop and maintain a personalized prevention plan to help prevent disease and disability based on your current health and risk factors. Not all lab work is covered under this. Call your provider today to set up your next wellness exam.