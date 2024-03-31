North Baltimore, Ohio

March 31, 2024 3:38 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Fiber Locator
June 2023 Left Rail
Size Update
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting
Resize
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023

BVHS Weekend Column: Milestones Matter

by Ailing Chen,MD

The most fulfilling part of being a mom and a pediatrician for me is witnessing my own child and other little ones under my care attain new skill levels in their growth journey. Those initial grins or giggles followed by those hesitant first steps are especially precious moments both for children and parents.

It is important for a child’s cognitive, social, and physical growth to reach developmental milestones appropriate for their age. However, every child develops at their own pace, and some may need a little more time to reach certain milestones. As a parent, you know your child best. Trust your instincts and consult with your pediatrician or primary care provider for guidance and support.

Common milestones for a child include smiling socially by two months old, focusing and making noise to get attention by four months old and looking at a mirror, rolling over, and passing toys from one hand to the other by six months old. By nine months old, babies can sit alone without any support and make various sounds. They also start looking at you when called by their names. By two years old, most children can say two words together in phrases and start jumping off the ground.

It is important to nurture your child’s growth and development by staying on top of their milestones and scheduling routine well-child visits with their pediatrician. These appointments allow the doctor to evaluate your child’s progress in areas such as communication skills, motor skills, and social abilities, enabling early detection and addressing any potential delays.

Early identification of developmental delays is crucial as it allows for timely intervention and support, such as speech therapy, physical therapy, and occupational therapy. With appropriate support and early intervention, children with developmental delays can make significant progress in their cognitive, social, and emotional development.

Working as a team, we can help children with developmental delays grow and thrive beyond expectations.

Ailing Chen, MD                            Pediatrics                                      Caughman Health Center

 

 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website