BVHS Weekend Column: Osteoarthritis

Do you have achy hips, a stiff neck, back pain or swollen knees? If any of these things sound familiar to you, you could be one of the millions of people in the U.S. who have symptomatic arthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 58.5 million people have been diagnosed by a healthcare provider with some form of arthritis.

In 2016, 25.7 million people, or about 44% of people with diagnosed arthritis, reported activity limitations due to the arthritis. In fact, it is one of the leading causes of work-related disability.

Arthritis, at its most basic level, involves inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. Many conditions can cause arthritis, but the most prevalent is osteoarthritis (OA). This type of arthritis is generally referred to as degenerative or, in other words, wear and tear on a joint. This type of arthritis generally develops very slowly over time as the cartilage within the joint breaks down.