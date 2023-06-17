BVHS Weekend Column: Physical Activity Decreases Pain

Do you want to reduce chronic pain and improve your quality of life? Physical activity has proven to be one of the best ways to achieve that goal. In June 2023, Medscape Medical News reported adults who consistently engage in moderate physical activity experienced the highest pain tolerances, while even light exercise demonstrated significant improvements in pain levels.

Physical activity has been shown to enhance mood, reduce stress, improve sleep, maintain a healthy weight and reduce cardiovascular disease. According to the University of Cambridge, parents who are physically active have children who adopt physically active lifestyles that remain throughout their lifespan.

If physical activity and exercise are helpful, what works best? Thankfully, it’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. Each person can decide what works best for them; however, there are some nice guidelines available. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and American Heart Association (AHA) recommends 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week and muscle strengthening activities two days a week for adults. For kids, 60 minutes or more of moderate activity daily.

To determine moderate intensity activity, use the “talk test.” When being active, try talking. If your breathing hard but still able to maintain a conversation easily, then that is moderate-intensity activity. If you can only say a few words before having to take a breath, then that is considered vigorous activity and you may want to decrease your intensity.

This doesn’t mean you need to start running, lifting heavy weights, or join a gym. It primarily means living a more active lifestyle. Common examples include simple activities such as walking, biking, swimming and hiking. Are you tech savvy? Find a short exercise or walking program on YouTube or start tracking your steps with your smart watch. Setting a target goal for each day or week has shown good success (a reasonable goal is a 10% increase in steps/day from current activity levels).

Too busy? Unsure your body can handle it? No problem, just start somewhere. Getting started is the hardest part. Start with just five minutes. Anything counts. Even activities that don’t feel like exercising. Common examples include gardening, yardwork, playing with your kids or grandkids and playing with a pet.

What are some other lifestyle changes you could include into your daily life? Small changes accumulate. Consider some of the following impactful activities like parking further away from a building in the parking lot; using steps instead of an elevator, standing instead of sitting; taking short walks during breaks or while at work (if possible); listening to a podcast or favorite show while taking a walk instead of sitting while watching TV or computer.

Start today, it’s never too late. Try this simple activity for 30 days. Write down a goal for each week and put it somewhere you can see it every day such as a mirror, refrigerator, computer, work area or as a phone notification (don’t just bury it in your cell phone or under a stack of papers). At the end of the first week, did you achieve that goal? If so, great, continue what you are doing. If not, consider why, and see what changes you want to make.

Before you know it, you’ll be experiencing less pain, improved sleep, enhanced mood, less stress, and may even be losing weight, not to mention be at decreased risk for developing cardiovascular disease or diabetes. Eventually, you’ll be looking forward to your next walk or bike ride and may even want to try something new.

Good luck, be confident, a better you awaits.