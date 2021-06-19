BVHS Weekend Column: Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Treatment

PRP is the abbreviation for platelet rich plasma. PRP is obtained from one’s own blood and injected into other areas of the body to trigger a “healing” process. Platelets are cells in our blood that are part of the clotting and healing process of our body. During the healing process, platelets organize and create mild inflammation. During inflammation, platelets release enzymes that attract stem cells and growth factors. This is done to help repair damaged tissue.

So, how does PRP work? The goal of most aesthetic treatments and procedures is to trigger collagen reformation. As collagen matures, it tightens and strengthens tissues. When PRP is used on sun or age-damaged tissue, it remodels the tissue and results in an improved look and feel of the skin. When used on areas of thinning hair, it will promote new hair growth.

PRP is safe and has been used for over 20 years in most medical specialties. Its use in aesthetics medicine began as early as 2004 in Europe, Asia, and South America.

PRP is used to rejuvenate skin in areas of wrinkling, such as around the eyes, cheeks, midface, jawlines, back of hands/arms and to stimulate hair growth. It can be used in both men and women. It can also be used to correct sexual concerns regarding poor and slow function.

Since PRP is using your own tissue, it virtually eliminates concerns regarding allergies. You are also using your body’s own stem cells. PRP can improve skin texture, thickness, fine lines, wrinkles, volume and appearance of scars. PRP has minimal “downtime” or short recovery, minimal risk and natural-appearing results.



Alyssa Kromer, PA-C, Injection and Laser Specialist

Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics of Northwest Ohio

Blanchard Valley Health System