BVHS Weekend Column: Pride Month Celebrates the Community in a Positive, Affirming Way

by Melinda Williams, M.Ed, LPCC, NCC



Welcome to June, the beginning of summertime, and Pride month. Pride celebrates the LGBTQIA2S+

community and the folks within that community. LGBTQIA2S+ is an acronym meaning: lesbian, gay,

bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual or agender, and two-spirit; the plus allows space for a

wide spectrum of sexual orientations and gender identities. Pride celebrates the LGBTQIA2S+

community in a positive, affirming way, promoting dignity, equality, and visibility.



The roots of the gay rights movement started in the 1900s, but Pride, as a movement, was ignited by

and is in memory of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. The Stonewall Inn, a bar in the Greenwich area of New

York City, was known to serve alcohol to gay people, at the time illegal, drawing the police’s attention. In

June 1969, the patrons, community, and activists fought back. The riots lasted for six days, and when

they ended, the gay rights movement had received national attention. Folks started marching at the end

of June to commemorate the riots. In 2000, President Bill Clinton officially designated June as Gay and

Lesbian Pride Month. In 2009, President Barack Obama assigned a more inclusive name: Lesbian, Gay,

Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. Today, Pride is celebrated in most parts of our country and

throughout the world.



Despite recent social, legal, and political advancements, LGBTQIA2S+ members still face significant

challenges. Discrimination in housing and employment continues. Health disparities and threats to

safety are on the rise. In healthcare, we examine Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) when seeing a

patient. SDOH includes access to affordable and safe housing, food, income, education, crime/violence,

and environmental conditions. LGBTQIA2S+ individuals experience these determinants or “minority

stressors” more acutely. Healthcare disparities are linked to social stigma, discrimination, and denial of

basic civil and human rights. Until 2011, hospitals could discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender

identity, or expression.



According to Mental Health America, 5.8 million people identify as LGBTQIA2S+, 34% of them reported

mental health issues in the past year, and 48% of transgender adults have considered suicide compared

to just 4% in the general population. Suicidality levels are even worse in the teen LGBTQIA2S+

population; they are six times more likely to experience depression than their straight cohorts. BIPOC

(black, indigenous, and people of color), often ignored in the broader gay rights movement, fare even

worse.



There are a few ways you can support friends, family, and community members who identify as

LGBTQIA2S+. Be an ally by educating yourself on the history of the movement and the unique challenges

faced every day by members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community. Become involved in local, state, and

national advocacy groups. Volunteer your time or offer financial support to local and national

organizations. Advertise your ally-ship by displaying Pride symbols so folks know you offer a safe, affirming space. Pay attention to legislative initiatives seeking to disenfranchise LBGTQIA2S+ individuals and speak out. Treat all people with respect, compassion, and empathy.

Some helpful resources to learn more include The Trevor Project; Parents, Family and Friends of

Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG); Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN); the Human Rights

Campaign; and the National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center.



Local resources include LGBTQ+ Spectrum of Findlay, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Hancock County, and Focus Recovery and Wellness Community.