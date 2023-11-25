BVHS Weekend Column: Raking Leaves Safely

by Misty Watkins



As the trees are in their final stages of losing their leaves, the temperatures begin to drop, and the winds begin to pick up, many homeowners start feeling the pressure of getting their fall yard cleaning done before winter sets in.

Did you know that raking leaves is just as strenuous on your heart as shoveling snow? Leaves, especially when wet, can be just as heavy as snow to move. There is also a lot of bending and twisting that goes into raking leaves. When taking all of this into account, raking leaves could be considered a vigorous workout, and if too much exertion is put onto your heart too quickly, it can cause a heart attack. The following are some helpful heart-healthy tips to consider when planning your fall yard cleaning:

Spread the cleaning over several days. Don’t try to complete the entire task in one day.

Give yourself frequent breaks.

Stay hydrated.

Get adequate rest prior to cleaning days.

Give yourself time to start your day before going straight out to do yard work.

Immediately stop if you have chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue.

Ask others for help.

Use a leaf blower instead of a rake.

Use a mulching mower with an attached bag to cut leaves and bag them.

Use a yard sweeper to collect leaves.

Wear shoes with good support and grip to prevent a fall.

Let family or friends know that you plan to do yard work so someone knows to check on you.

Alternate positions frequently.

While heart health is a major consideration when planning to do fall yard clean-up, it isn’t the only health issue to consider. Raking leaves can also cause back pain, strains, slips, trips, falls, hand and foot blisters, and exhaustion. Raking leaves can also stir up dust, dirt, and pollen, which can trigger allergies or even an asthma attack.

Overall, fall yard cleaning can be very safe, healthy, and rewarding if done with the appropriate amount of preparation and planning. If you have any health concerns, you should schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider prior to beginning your fall yard cleaning project.