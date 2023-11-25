North Baltimore, Ohio

November 25, 2023 2:05 pm

NEW # > 419-619-7318

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Fiber Locator
Logo
Size Update
Resize
Sept. 2023
Ol’ Jenny
OB You’re Expecting

BVHS Weekend Column: Raking Leaves Safely

by Misty Watkins

As the trees are in their final stages of losing their leaves, the temperatures begin to drop, and the winds begin to pick up, many homeowners start feeling the pressure of getting their fall yard cleaning done before winter sets in.

Did you know that raking leaves is just as strenuous on your heart as shoveling snow? Leaves, especially when wet, can be just as heavy as snow to move. There is also a lot of bending and twisting that goes into raking leaves. When taking all of this into account, raking leaves could be considered a vigorous workout, and if too much exertion is put onto your heart too quickly, it can cause a heart attack. The following are some helpful heart-healthy tips to consider when planning your fall yard cleaning:

  • Spread the cleaning over several days. Don’t try to complete the entire task in one day.
  • Give yourself frequent breaks.
  • Stay hydrated.
  • Get adequate rest prior to cleaning days.
  • Give yourself time to start your day before going straight out to do yard work.
  • Immediately stop if you have chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue.
  • Ask others for help.
  • Use a leaf blower instead of a rake.
  • Use a mulching mower with an attached bag to cut leaves and bag them.
  • Use a yard sweeper to collect leaves.
  • Wear shoes with good support and grip to prevent a fall.
  • Let family or friends know that you plan to do yard work so someone knows to check on you.
  • Alternate positions frequently.

While heart health is a major consideration when planning to do fall yard clean-up, it isn’t the only health issue to consider. Raking leaves can also cause back pain, strains, slips, trips, falls, hand and foot blisters, and exhaustion. Raking leaves can also stir up dust, dirt, and pollen, which can trigger allergies or even an asthma attack. 

Overall, fall yard cleaning can be very safe, healthy, and rewarding if done with the appropriate amount of preparation and planning. If you have any health concerns, you should schedule an appointment with your healthcare provider prior to beginning your fall yard cleaning project. 

 Misty Watkins, LPN                         Primary Care Manager               Blanchard Valley Medical Practices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website