BVHS Weekend Column: Smoking Cessation

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the United States. There are more than 16 million Americans living with a disease caused by smoking. Cigarettes contain several ingredients and, when burned, create smoke that contains thousands of chemicals, some of which are known cancer-causing agents. Those who smoke are at risk of developing disease and dying from smoking-related illnesses.

Potential Risks of Tobacco Use

Smoking can cause harm to nearly every organ of the body. Regardless of one’s age, gender, race, or ethnicity, tobacco use can increase the risk of premature death. Cardiovascular (heart) disease, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are the three major causes of smoking-related death. There are 12 different cancers linked to tobacco use, including but not limited to lung cancer, colon and rectum cancer, and mouth and throat cancer. Other health consequences from smoking include poor reproductive health and decreased immune function, as well as increased risk of developing cataracts, type 2 diabetes mellitus, osteoporosis, and periodontal disease.

Tobacco use during pregnancy can affect the mother and baby. Complications associated with tobacco use during pregnancy include miscarriage, low birth weight, and preterm delivery.

Aside from health effects, tobacco use can result in a significant financial cost. Over the past several years, the overall cost of cigarettes has increased. Depending on how much an individual smokes daily, this could result in a substantial overall cost over time. Additionally, since tobacco use is linked to various health conditions, individuals who smoke may require more frequent or chronic healthcare visits.

Secondhand Smoke Exposure

Not only does tobacco use affect the individuals themselves, but also those around them. Secondhand smoke exposure can result in cardiovascular disease, stroke, and lung cancer. There is an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, and slowed lung growth for children who are exposed to secondhand smoke.

Smoking Cessation

No matter the individual’s age or length of time one has been smoking, smoking cessation is associated with significant health benefits. The benefits of quitting smoking can occur within several minutes and can continue for several years. Positive outcomes associated with tobacco cessation include a reduction in heart rate and blood pressure, improvement in sense of taste and smell, and a decrease in respiratory symptoms. Individuals who quit smoking may also live longer and reduce their risk of developing diseases associated with tobacco use, as discussed above.

Quitting smoking is an important step one can take to improve their overall health. For some, the journey of smoking cessation requires support and intervention, as it can be challenging. Interventions include behavioral counseling and smoking cessation medications. Many individuals benefit from a combination of these interventions.

If you are interested in smoking cessation, it is important you reach out to your healthcare provider, as they can help you create an individualized plan for you. Quitting smoking can be a difficult task, and it may take several tries to quit completely. However, receiving support can greatly increase your chance of success.