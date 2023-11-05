BVHS Weekend Column: Support Networks and Safety

The holiday months (mid-November to post-January) can be extremely difficult for loved ones suffering from mental illness. It’s postulated that family members and friends can reach intolerable levels of anxiety and depression during this time due to accentuated family dynamics, financial strain, and other stressors.

Veterans Day occurs at the beginning of this period and is a stark reminder of veteran suicide, in addition to the other mental health challenges that are experienced by this select group. While I was working on this topic with a local veterans’ services office, a book was brought to my attention called “Tribe,” authored by Sebastian Junger. This book stresses the importance of a strong interpersonal support network. One example discussed how Native American veterans, when reabsorbed back into their support network, experience significantly lower reported rates of mental illness-related problems. Instances such as this highlight the importance of support networks, demonstrating how we can help those suffering from the isolation of post-traumatic trauma. This thought process also helps better understand a true support network.

A support network refers to people who are integrated into a person’s life and available to help not only on a personal level but on a professional level as well. In each instance, the benefits of goal setting and attainment are significant. Striving toward the completion of a satisfying goal is one of the most powerful ways to reduce suicidal thoughts and behavior. While it is concerning to consider how many of our friends and neighbors are dealing with the hopelessness of mental illness, it is comforting to know that a strong support network can truly make a difference.

Related to the support network is the concept of the “safety plan.” A safety plan is a proactive tool of empowerment. Like a seatbelt or a fire drill, a safety plan involves recognizing, planning, and responding to warning signs. Some of the parts of a safety plan include identifying and responding to behavioral changes; building internal coping strategies (such as avoiding mental roadblocks); integrating into and utilizing the help of a support network (and mutually understanding the roles of family and friends); becoming environmentally aware and prepared (such as removing lethal items from the home); and understanding the availability of local resources designed to help (such as crisis line numbers, therapeutic contacts, and emergency room locations).

While identifying a support network and creating a safety plan can seem like difficult tasks, there are experienced care teams trained to help. As vital features of the mental health care landscape, support networks and safety plans have the power to save a life.