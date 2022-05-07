BVHS Weekend Column: Tick Facts and Myths

Now that the weather is warmer and you may be spending more time outdoors, it’s a great time to brush up on your knowledge about ticks and preventing tickborne illnesses. Below are some facts and myths about ticks.

Fact: Repellants containing only DEET are not sufficient to deter ticks

Look for clothing treated with permethrin or tick-repellant sprays containing permethrin which can kill ticks on contact.

Myth: Ticks can drop from tree branches onto your head or body

This is false. Ticks can only crawl up from the ground or plants. They do not jump, fly or drop down from overhanging branches. Ticks are often found in low shrubs or tall grasses at the perimeter of yards and hiking trails, as well as in piled dead leaves that accumulate during the fall.

Fact: Some ticks can survive freezing temperatures

Some deer ticks become active after the first frost, but freezing temperatures do not kill deer ticks. Keep your eye out anytime the ground is not snow-covered or frozen.

Myth: You can get Lyme disease from any tick

This is false. Lyme disease is transmitted by the deer tick, or black-legged tick, in the U.S. The American dog tick and black-legged deer tick are the most active ticks in Ohio during the months of May and June. The Lonestar tick can also be found in Ohio during these months.

Fact: Ticks can be sent to a lab for identification and determination of disease carrier status.

There are several labs that perform this testing, including TickReport.

Myth: The best way to remove a tick is by using a lighted match to heat the tick

This is false. The best way to remove a tick is to gently grasp as close to the tick’s head as possible with pointed tweezers and gently pull the tick out. Keep sharp tweezers and a sealable plastic bag handy so you can send a detached tick for identification. If you have concern there may be ticks on your clothing – place in the dryer first on high heat for 15 minutes. Ticks are more susceptible to the heat of the dryer than going through the washing machine. Use sticky duct tape to remove unattached ticks/nymphs or larvae from your pets.

Fact: Ticks feed from different hosts including humans and animals during their life cycle

It is important to treat pets, especially dogs, with a preventative medication to decrease the chance a tick may attach and cause disease. There are both topical and oral medications available for preventative treatment for animals. Be sure to check with your veterinarian for the best tick coverage for your pet.

Despite even the best efforts to prevent tick bites, ticks can easily go unnoticed and may be attached for several days before being discovered. Contact your doctor if you develop symptoms of illness or a rash after discovering an attached tick.

Julie Schloemer, MD

Blanchard Valley Medical Associates