BVHS: Welcome Jennifer Merrill, MD

Jennifer Merrill, MD, Joins the Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio

The team at Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, welcomes endocrinologist Jennifer Merrill, MD.

Dr. Merrill earned a bachelor of science degree in biology at Gettysburg College (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania). She obtained a medical degree and completed her internal medicine residency at The Ohio State University College of Medicine (Columbus, Ohio). She received her fellowship training at Duke University (Durham, North Carolina). Dr. Merrill is board certified in both internal medicine and endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.

“I am very excited to join the team at the Endocrinology & Diabetes Specialists of Northwest Ohio,” Dr. Merrill said. “I look forward to offering the best possible endocrine and diabetes care to the community.”

Dr. Merrill is accepting new patients at 1816 Chapel Drive, Suite J, Findlay, Ohio. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.7901.