BVHS Welcomes Dr. Lance Johnson

Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, recently welcomed Lance Johnson, DPM, a physician specializing in podiatry, to their team.

“I am very excited to be joining a very skilled network of professionals at Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine,” Dr. Johnson said. “I look forward to offering the best foot and ankle care possible to our existing and prospective patients.”

Dr. Johnson completed his undergraduate studies at Akron University (Akron, Ohio) and earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree at Kent State University (Kent, Ohio). He completed his residency at the University of Cincinnati Medical School (Cincinnati, Ohio). Additionally, he earned his fellowship at the Bellevue Reconstruction Institute (Bellevue, Ohio).

Dr. Johnson specializes in diabetic limb reconstruction/salvage, wound care, conservative/palliative foot and ankle care, elective and post traumatic reconstruction of the foot and ankle, flatfoot, bunions, peripheral nerve surgery of the lower limb and ankle replacement, among other services.

Dr. Johnson is welcoming new patients at 1721 Medical Boulevard, Suite D, Findlay, OH. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.6473.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.