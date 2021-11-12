North Baltimore, Ohio

November 12, 2021 5:26 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

BVHS Welcomes Dr. Lance Johnson

Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, recently welcomed Lance Johnson, DPM, a physician specializing in podiatry, to their team.

(Dr. Lance Johnson, DPM)

“I am very excited to be joining a very skilled network of professionals at Blanchard Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine,” Dr. Johnson said. “I look forward to offering the best foot and ankle care possible to our existing and prospective patients.”

Dr. Johnson completed his undergraduate studies at Akron University (Akron, Ohio) and earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) degree at Kent State University (Kent, Ohio). He completed his residency at the University of Cincinnati Medical School (Cincinnati, Ohio). Additionally, he earned his fellowship at the Bellevue Reconstruction Institute (Bellevue, Ohio).

Dr. Johnson specializes in diabetic limb reconstruction/salvage, wound care, conservative/palliative foot and ankle care, elective and post traumatic reconstruction of the foot and ankle, flatfoot, bunions, peripheral nerve surgery of the lower limb and ankle replacement, among other services.

Dr. Johnson is welcoming new patients at 1721 Medical Boulevard, Suite D, Findlay, OH. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.429.6473.

Blanchard Valley Health System provides a total continuum of care to more than 100,000 households in an eight-county area.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website