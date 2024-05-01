BVHS Welcomes Dr. Leslie Scott

Dr. Leslie Scott Joins Blanchard Valley Medical Practices

Blanchard Valley Health System is pleased to announce that Dr. Leslie Scott has joined the teams at Caughman Health Center and Fostoria Primary Care, divisions of the health system.



Dr. Scott earned a bachelor of science degree in microbiology and cell science from the University of Florida (Gainesville, Florida), followed by a medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus (Bradenton, Florida). She completed her residency in internal medicine at Ascension (St. John) Macomb-Oakland Hospital (Warren, Michigan).

“Both Caughman Health Center and Fostoria Primary Care have incredible teams who work hard every day to provide great care to their patients,” Dr. Scott said. “I’m so pleased to be joining both practices, and I look forward to caring for Findlay and Fostoria community members.”

Caughman Health Center provides both family practice and pediatric care to area residents, regardless of ability to pay. Fostoria Primary Care provides exceptional care for adult patients in Fostoria and the surrounding region.

Services at both include preventative care, wellness visits, health screenings, vaccinations, guidance with medication adherence, and chronic disease management. Providers treat conditions including respiratory illness, diabetes, gastrointestinal and urologic conditions, dermatology, depression and anxiety, sore throats, ear infections, strains, and other injuries.

Dr. Scott is welcoming new patients at 617 North County Line Street, Suite B, Fostoria. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 419.436.9091 for Fostoria Primary Care.