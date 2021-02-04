BVHS: Well at Work Expands

Well at Work has expanded occupational health services to the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, located at 930 Sheriden Drive in Carey.

The clinic will be scheduling patients by appointment, three days per week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday. To contact the office, please call 419.396.0616.

Occupational health services that will be provided include audiograms, fit testing, pre-employment physicals, return to work evaluations, substance abuse and alcohol testing in urine and hair, and department of transportation (DOT) and commercial driver’s license (CDL) physicals.

“Providing occupational health services through Well at Work at the Carey Medical & Diagnostic Center has been in development for quite a while and has now come to fruition,” shared Kristy Veenstra, occupational health practice supervisor of Well at Work. “We look forward to serving the Carey community and businesses in a location that is now more convenient.”

For more information about Well at Work and occupational health services, please visit bvhealthsystem.org.