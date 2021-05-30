NBX WaterShedsun
BVMP: Pediatric Patients Age 12 & Older Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccinations are now being offered for pediatric patients of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices (BVMP) who are 12 years of age and older.

Beginning Thursday, June 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., clinics will be held at Bluffton Hospital for BVMP pediatric patients. The vaccination clinics are only open to those who are (BVMP) pediatric patients. Vaccines will not be administered to any pediatric patients who do not meet the specific age guidelines.

To become a BVMP pediatric patient, or to schedule your child with a physician, please call 419.422.APPT.

Individuals or their legal guardians can schedule their child for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic, beginning May 28, by calling their primary pediatric care office and selecting the COVID-19 vaccination clinic option. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments for the second dose will be made at the clinic when the first dose is administered.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.

