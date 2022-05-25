BVS Spring Sports Awards 2022

Girls Track & Field 2022
Liberty-Benton 202
Riverdale 129
Van Buren 126
Arcadia 51
Pandora-Gilboa 32
Arlington 30
Vanlue 24
Cory-Rawson 22
North Baltimore 16
McComb 15
All-Sports Banner Standings
Liberty-Benton 83.5
Van Buren 70
Riverdale 50
McComb 47
Pandora-Gilboa 42.5
Arlington 36
Arcadia 33.5
North Baltimore 24.5
Vanlue 16.5
Cory-Rawson 13.5
Baseball All-League Awards
1st Team – Gunner Kepling
2nd Team – Mitch Clark
HM – Brock Baltz and Gauge Dewitt
Softball All-League Awards
1st Team – Maddy Westgate
2nd Team – Ari Loera and Cassadies Jacobs
HM – Meredith Buchanan and Candence Andrich
Academic All-BVC Awards
North Baltimore: Maddy Westgate (SB), Meredith Buchanan (SB), Cassadie Jacobs (SB), Kaitlynn Grant (SB), Laura Keegan (SB/TR), Gunner Kepling (BB), Brock Baltz (BB), Mitch Clark (BB), Casey Mowery (TR),
Lucy Trout (TR), Olivia Matthes (TR)