North Baltimore, Ohio

May 25, 2022 3:11 pm

419-581-9629

BVS Spring Sports Awards 2022

Girls Track & Field 2022
Liberty-Benton 202
Riverdale 129
Van Buren 126
Arcadia 51
Pandora-Gilboa 32
Arlington 30
Vanlue 24
Cory-Rawson 22
North Baltimore 16
McComb 15

All-Sports Banner Standings
Liberty-Benton 83.5
Van Buren 70
Riverdale 50
McComb 47
Pandora-Gilboa 42.5
Arlington 36
Arcadia 33.5
North Baltimore 24.5
Vanlue 16.5
Cory-Rawson 13.5

Baseball All-League Awards

1st Team – Gunner Kepling
2nd Team – Mitch Clark
HM – Brock Baltz and Gauge Dewitt

Softball All-League Awards

1st Team – Maddy Westgate
2nd Team – Ari Loera and Cassadies Jacobs
HM – Meredith Buchanan and Candence Andrich

Academic All-BVC Awards

North Baltimore: Maddy Westgate (SB), Meredith Buchanan (SB), Cassadie Jacobs (SB), Kaitlynn Grant (SB), Laura Keegan (SB/TR), Gunner Kepling (BB), Brock Baltz (BB), Mitch Clark (BB), Casey Mowery (TR),
Lucy Trout (TR), Olivia Matthes (TR)

 

