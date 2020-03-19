NBX WaterShedsun
By the Numbers: United Way 2-1-1 & COVID-19

By the Numbers:
United Way 2-1-1 & COVID-19

CONTACTS:

Week of 3/3/20 – 3/9/20:
1,195 community contacts with 2-1-1 
1,076 community contacts handled by a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor 

Week of 3/10/20-3/16/20
1,788 community contacts with 2-1-1 (49% increase from week prior) 
1,451 community contacts handled by a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor 

Difference between contacts and contacts handled: When an individual reaches out to United Way 2-1-1, and they are able to speak with a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor (CRA), this is counted as a “contact handled.”

“Contacts,” calculates both a successful contact made, (spoke with a CRA) as well as those who called into our system and either, A.) Hung-up because of wait-time, B.) Call was disconnected or dropped, C.) Various other reasons. (Callers can receive a call-back if they choose to not wait on the line). 

Every “contact” with 2-1-1 is calculated, even if one individual has multiple contacts. I.e., one person calls 2-1-1 three times…this equals three contacts.  

COVID-19:

Week of 3/10/20-3/16/20: 
11.81% of the 1,451 contacts handled were COVID-19 related 

  • 159 contacts seeking COVID-19 resources / assistance 
  • 30 contacts seeking COVID-19 disease questions / information 

FOOD:

Currently, United Way 2-1-1 is taking meal reservations for eight Toledo Public Schools and 15 Connecting Kids to Meals serving sites, given recent school closures. 

  • As of 3/18/20: 14,371 meal reservations have been handled through 2-1-1
  • Please note: These reservations are for this current, and next two weeks. 

DEMOGRAPHICS:

The following demographics outlined are based on COVID-19 related inquiries only. 

Age Range

  • Zero to 17 years old: 15 
  • 18 to 50 years old: 109
  • 51-64 years old: 26 
  • 65 years old and beyond: 13 
Top Zip Codes 
  • 43605, 43609, 43615 
Self-identified Gender
  • Female: 139 
  • Male: 25 

