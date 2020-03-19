By the Numbers: United Way 2-1-1 & COVID-19

CONTACTS: Week of 3/3/20 – 3/9/20:

1,195 community contacts with 2-1-1

1,076 community contacts handled by a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor



Week of 3/10/20-3/16/20

1,788 community contacts with 2-1-1 (49% increase from week prior)

1,451 community contacts handled by a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor



Difference between contacts and contacts handled: When an individual reaches out to United Way 2-1-1, and they are able to speak with a 2-1-1 Community Resource Advisor (CRA), this is counted as a “contact handled.”



“Contacts,” calculates both a successful contact made, (spoke with a CRA) as well as those who called into our system and either, A.) Hung-up because of wait-time, B.) Call was disconnected or dropped, C.) Various other reasons. (Callers can receive a call-back if they choose to not wait on the line).



Every “contact” with 2-1-1 is calculated, even if one individual has multiple contacts. I.e., one person calls 2-1-1 three times…this equals three contacts.