Ohio 4-H Launches CareerNext to Empower Youth for Tommorrow’s Workforce

Ohio 4-H launches CareerNext to empower youth for tomorrow’s workforce

Published on May 6, 2024

Ohio 4-H announces the debut of CareerNext: Are You Ready?, an innovative online course designed to equip young individuals with the skills and confidence needed to excel in tomorrow’s workforce.

As the career landscape rapidly evolves, Ohio 4-H recognizes the need to prepare youth for forthcoming challenges and opportunities. CareerNext stands as a comprehensive program integrating practical knowledge, interactive modules, and real-world scenarios to empower participants to explore various career paths, hone critical skills, and make informed decisions about their future.

“CareerNext marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing the personal and professional growth of Ohio’s youth,” stated Kirk Bloir, state 4-H leader. “By furnishing participants with essential skills and knowledge, we empower them to carve their own paths and thrive in the swiftly evolving job market.”

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of OSU Extension, the outreach program of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Key features of the online course include interactive learning modules covering resume building, interview techniques, post-secondary education, and financial literacy. Participants also gain from expert guidance, flexible learning options, hands-on activities, and resources for career exploration.

“In today’s fast-paced world, adaptability and resilience are paramount for success,” said Margo Overholt-Seckel, program manager, Ohio 4-H Pathways to the Future. “CareerNext not only equips participants with practical skills, but also fosters critical thinking, creativity, and a growth mindset, all essential qualities for navigating the complexities of the modern workplace.”

Ohio 4-H remains dedicated to empowering youth to become confident, capable, and compassionate leaders. With CareerNext, Ohio 4-H reaffirms its commitment to providing transformative learning experiences that prepare youth for success in an ever-changing world.

For more information about CareerNext: Are You Ready?, visit go.osu.edu/careernext.