North Baltimore, Ohio

November 5, 2021 3:36 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries

Calling All Local Veterans

The North Baltimore Public Library would like to honor our local Veterans and we need your help.  We are inviting all local Veterans to come to the library on Wednesday, November 10th between 10 am and 1 pm for a coffee and cookies reception.

During this time we will take each Veteran’s picture, so that we can display them on November 11th and through the rest of November.


If a Veteran that you know can not make the November 10th reception, please have them stop into the Library and let us know they are a Veteran.  We will take their picture so that they can be displayed as well.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
February 2017
NBLS Website