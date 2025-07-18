Camo Night: Tigers & Hornets Honor Our Heroes



Wednesday, September 11Cory-Rawson High School Gym

North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson will join together for a special volleyball matchup honoring all who serve — military personnel and first responders.

Let’s Fill the Gym with CAMO

Fans are encouraged to wear camouflage in support of those who serve and protect.

Online Shirt Sales Now Open

Both schools have their own shirt design available through the online store.

A portion of each sale will benefit:

Flag City Honor Flight

Cory-Rawson’s Honor Garden

Orders will be distributed at the game.

If you are unable to attend, you may still purchase shirts online and support the cause.

Let’s show our school pride and stand together in support of a meaningful cause.