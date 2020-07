Good morning North Baltimore! I am sad to announce that our produce box giveaway scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.

We were notified by the Area Office on Aging that due to high demand, this shipment would be skipped in order to deliver to an area that has not received one this month.

I will update everyone on the dates going forward soon. Please pass along this information to your neighbors and friends.

Thanks!!

Precious Garrett

Westhaven/NB Senior Center