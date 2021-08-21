CANCELED: “Living Through Loss” Series at BV Hospital

CANCELED: “Living Through Loss” Series to Begin in September at Blanchard Valley Hospital

The 31st annual “Living Through Loss” educational series will begin on Monday, September 20 through Bridge Home Health and Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System. Presentations are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Marathon Auditorium at Blanchard Valley Hospital, located at 1900 South Main Street in Findlay. The topic for September will be “The Journey through Grief: What to Expect along the Way.”

“Living Through Loss” is a nine-month series that focuses on the issues surrounding the death of a loved one. Each monthly presentation is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. Presentations not only provide information related to the grief process but offers opportunity for discussion. Although the thought of speaking up in a group can be intimidating, many attendees find the discussion helpful as they discover their questions and concerns are similar to others. The bereavement coordinator will be available to speak with attendee’s in private, as well as after the group.

This series is sponsored by Bridge Home Health and Hospice. For questions or to have a full program brochure sent to you, please contact Kristi Beall, Bereavement Coordinator, at 419.423.5351 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.