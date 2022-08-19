Capping It Off (For Now)…



Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

The North Baltimore Community is amazing! You all have exceeded our greatest hopes and expectations for the Pack #372 Cub Scout bench project.

Thousands of plastic caps have poured in and 16 brand new benches grace our town with both their beauty and function. Huge thank yous to all involved with this project, including our very own American Legion that has graciously paid the cost for each bench’s creation. You can now have a seat at the Legion, the Scout House, the High School, the Police Station, the School Administration Building, Briar Hill, or even out by the Water Treatment plant.

That being said, we are still swimming in a sea of caps, and need to put a temporary halt to our cap collecting. The limited storage and sorting area for these hundreds of caps will soon be used to store the world’s best Cub Scout popcorn. (You will be hearing much more about this later, but trust me it is delicious!) So, after September 1st, we will no longer be accepting caps for the time being. Let’s give the Trout porch a bit of a break. We will let you know when we will be accepting caps once more and/or we will compile a list of other local organizations that would love to have your help! Look for more information soon.

We will also be sharing information soon about an upcoming “Cap Processing Day.” It takes lots of behind-the-scenes work to sort and clean all of those caps.

And is it too late for your kiddos to join in all of the fun of Scouts?

NO! You are so lucky. Your kids can still join if they are any child in grades K-5. Cub Master Eric Trout can be contacted at (419) 262-3967, or by email at eltrout75@gmail.com.

Please also follow the fun on Facebook with “Cub Scout Pack #372.”.