Knowing when to take your car to a mechanic is tricky. With this quick guide, you can understand which issues need more expertise to get the job done.

More than likely, your car is an essential aspect of your life. So, knowing how to deal adequately with issues that your vehicle might have is a vital part of keeping in good shape. While there are some problems you can handle on your own, it’s also important to learn about the car repairs you should not try to do yourself.

Transmission Repairs

Your transmission is the part of your vehicle that absorbs power from the engine and distributes it to the wheels. Transmissions contain thousands of tiny pieces, and if you don’t have expert knowledge on how each of them helps the vehicle function, it can lead to serious complications down the line if you try to repair this part yourself. Because of the vital and complex nature of the transmission, you should always have it repaired by a certified mechanic.

Electric System Repair

Your car’s electric system has three parts: the battery, the starter, and the alternator. Each of these parts connects through an advanced wiring system that feeds information to a computer. This computer works to ensure that your vehicle will start and run smoothly every time. Like the transmission, your electrical system is complex and requires a level of mastery to fully understand how the system works together to accomplish its function. So, it’s always best to get your electrical systems checked out by a professional.

Cooling System Repair

Cars are massive hunks of metal with thousands of parts moving about at any given time. So, naturally, your vehicle can be predisposed to overheating if your cooling system is not working correctly. Compressors wear out, Freon leaks, and fans break. When you notice signs of these issues in your vehicle, it’s imperative to have a professional mechanic take a look. Again, this is primarily due to the complexity of the compressors and fans. If you’re dealing with a Freon leak, you’ll want to make sure that it’s appropriately fixed, so the chemical doesn’t leak out into other parts of your vehicle, damaging it further.

Engine Tune-Up and Repair

The engine is essentially the heart of your vehicle. It provides the juice every part under your hood needs to function correctly. Your engine is also easily the most intricately designed part of your car. Because of its complexity, your engine is susceptible to myriad issues requiring a keen, well-trained eye to address the problem and the best route for repair. For instance, your mechanic might suspect that there’s an internal issue with your engine’s cylinders. The cylinders will need a detailed inspection with specialized equipment that isn’t readily available in your home to diagnose the issue properly.

Car repair can be tricky to pin down. Sometimes all you need to get things running is a DIY oil change. But other times, your vehicle requires expertise and a sharp eye to resolve an issue. It’s wise to understand which car repairs you should not try to do yourself.