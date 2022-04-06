Cardio Drumming Glow in the NB Park Event



GLOW IN THE PARK – Cardio Drumming Event!!!

Have you always wanted to try Cardio Drumming and North Baltimore Nutrition’s amazing teas?

This is your chance!

Spots are LIMITED and they will SELL OUT! Register below, bring a friend & HAVE FUN!

CARDIO STIX will be at the event!

This will be YOUR opportunity to get CUSTOM NBN weighted drumming sticks.

These will be PRE-ORDER only and will be available to use on the day of the event!

EVENT DATE: Thursday, April 28th at 7 pm

LOCATION: North Baltimore City Park

2930 Portage St, North Baltimore, OH 45872

EVENT DETAILS:

Glow in the dark cardio drumming!

The event price is $7 which will include the class as well as a small tea.

Purchase custom NBN Cardio Stix for $25 (will be at the event).

REGISTRATION LINK –> CLICK HERE NOW!!!

Questions? Ask Laura Vitt at the Club (in Downtown North Baltimore, Ohio) or Send a Message!