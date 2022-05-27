Care Compass Project Invitation – Q2

Care Compass Project set for quarter two

Bowling Green, Ohio (May 18, 2022) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future.

Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful.

The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, June 1 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers and community members but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net Zoom login information will be given upon registration if requested.

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green to the first 20 Wood County residents registered for the session and who will be attending in-person.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. Caregiver Support Program: Presented by Jennifer Forshey, LSW, Family Caregiver Specialist, Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio.

Families, not social services agencies, nursing homes or governmental programs, are the main providers of long-term care for older person in Northwestern Ohio. The National Family Caregiver Support Program, implemented as a part of the Older Americans Act of 2000, recognizes the monumental role caregivers play in caring for older family members. The Caregiver Support Program offers a variety of resources for caregivers such as educational opportunities, respite opportunities, and caregiver counseling.

11:45 a.m. Managing Caregiver Stress: Presented by Salli Bollin, Executive Director, MemoryLane Care Services

Caregivers will often face stressors that they may not recognize nor have the tools to manage. This program will identify common causes of caregiver stress, explore how it impacts an individual’s well-being, and discuss methods to proactively manage stress. As part of the session, local support and resources, and practical strategies to minimize stress that can fit into the busy schedule of a caregiver will be shared.

The Care Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living, Wood County Committee on Aging, and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.