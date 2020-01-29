Care Compass Project: Navigating the Caregiving Continuum Seminar

Bowling Green, Ohio (January 10, 2020) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers. CARE Compass is a place to gather together and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. This upcoming session will be held on February 5 at First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, from 11am-1pm.

AGENDA:

11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Lisa Myers, LISW, WCCOA will discuss the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety in care recipients and caregivers.

11:45 a.m – 12:15 p.m. Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green

12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m. Karla Gleason, Physical Therapist with NOMS/CPW Healthcare will present on transforming pain management without the use of opioids.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing [email protected] Those wanting to learn about caregiving are welcome and those who are currently caregiving are encouraged to bring their care recipients. Separate caregiving services are provided during the training session to those community members in need of care.

Other Care Compass dates for 2020 are scheduled for June 3, September 2, and November 4.

The CARE Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: Brookdale of Bowling Green, Wood County Committee on Aging, BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living Home Health and Wood County Hospital.

For ongoing community support, caregivers are encouraged to join the Facebook Community: facebook.com/WoodCountyCareGiverCircle

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.