Care Compass Project Set for 4th Quarter

Bowling Green, Ohio (October 21, 2022) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers and community members but requires pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net

Zoom login information will be given upon registration if requested. The theme of this session is “Self-Care for Caregivers: Tips and Tools for Stress Relief.”

Lunch is sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green to the first 20 Wood County residents registered for the session and who will be attending in-person.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. Aromatherapy Options: Aromatherapy is used as a holistic healing treatment that uses natural plant extracts to promote health and wellness. Aromatic essential oils can be used to improve the health of the body, mind, and spirit, while enhancing both physical and emotional health. Karen Bruss, Certified Aromatherapist.

11:45 a.m. Lunch provided by Brookdale of Bowling Green for the first 20 participants registered.

11:45 a.m. Stress Relief Tips and Tools: This session will allow you to gain tools and tips to help manage stress; take part in a guided meditation to experience peace and calm and clear the stress, anxiety or other emotional charges (20 minutes); and obtain a digital recording will be provided of the mediation for daily use. Teresa Bartchlett, Rei-Light Healing and Hypnosis

The Care Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living, Wood County Committee on Aging, and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.