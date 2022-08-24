Care Compass Project set for quarter three

Bowling Green, Ohio (September 7, 2022) – The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Wednesday, September 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St., Bowling Green.

The Care Compass Project is free and open to all caregivers and community members but requires

pre-registration by calling 1-800-367-4935 or 419-353-5661 or by emailing programs@wccoa.net

Zoom login information will be given upon registration if requested. The theme of this session is “Where Should I Call Home? A Conversations about Care Choices.”

Lunch sponsored by Brookdale of Bowling Green to the first 20 Wood County residents registered for the session and who will be attending in-person.

AGENDA:

11:00 a.m. A Conversation about Homecare & Placement Options

Families at times struggle with effectively meeting the needs of their aging loved ones. These needs might increase as the result of an injury, illness, health diagnosis or other various issues. The decision to age at home or in a facility is not an easy one. This session will provide information on whether aging in place or in a facility is the best option for your loved one. Hear about things to consider to help make your choice a lot clearer. Presented by Community Family Members who have placed their loved ones and Community Family Members who cared for their loved one at home.

11:45 a.m. Lunch provided by Brookdale of Bowling Green for the first 20 participants registered.

11:45 a.m. It’s Okay to Place Your Loved One”

The people we love and care for often reach a point where we can no longer be sole care providers and we need to look at options. This is painful, because up to this point we’ve likely been partners in their care but haven’t had to make forceful decisions. Now, things have changed. Because so many people have a negative view of “nursing homes” and assisted living settings, the idea of going to a care facility terrifies many older people and being the person to make this decision can be agony. This session will arm you with the knowledge and tools to navigate through care levels in a healthy manner.

Presented by Cathy Tippenhauer, Care Patrol

The Care Compass Project is sponsored and brought to the community by: BGSU Optimal Aging Institute, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Golden Care Partners, Ohio Living, Wood County Committee on Aging, and Wood County Hospital.

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.