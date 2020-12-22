Caregiving Heroes Honored at Golden Care Awards

Bowling Green, Ohio (December, 2020) – On Tuesday, November 24, compassionate caregivers in Wood County were honored at The Golden Care Awards. This event was designed to recognize National Caregivers Month in November and to honor caregivers within our communities and facilities. Nominations were sent in from friends, family, and coworkers of caregivers that go above and beyond every day to care for those they serve. All nominees from four categories including agency support staff, medical professionals, COVID champions, and community caregivers were recognized at the event. Each nomination was reviewed by the Wood County Commissioners, who selected one winner from each category.

The event, which was held virtually on Zoom this year, was presented by the Wood County Committee on Aging. Event committee sponsors were: Bowling Green Manor, Bridge Home Health & Hospice, Briar Hill Health Care Campus, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Perrysburg Commons Retirement Center, and Wood Haven Health Care. Other county-wide participating companies included: Golden Care Partners, Otterbein Perrysburg, Right at Home Health Care, ViaQuest, and Woodlane Residential Services.

Selected winners were: Dianna Long, agency support staff caregiver from Woodlane Residential Services; Megan Vandyke, medical staff caregiver from Otterbein Perrysburg; Victoria Dennison, COVID champion from Woodlane Residential Services; and Karen Graf, community caregiver.

The complete list of caregiving heroes includes:

Support Staff: Linda Borders, Jen Cook, Tina Fausnaugh, Brandi Hamilton, Hannah Keiser, Laura LaPlante, Tammie Laytart, Dianna Long and Delia Warren.

Medical Professionals: Jacob Borcherding, Lanette Peacock, Megan Vandyke and Gloria Yang.

COVID Champions: Jessica Bare and Victoria Dennison.

Community Caregivers: Karen Graf and Nancy Bell.

This year’s Golden Care Award ceremony can be viewed on WCCOA’s YouTube page by going to www.youtube.com and searching “WCCOA, Inc.”

WCCOA and our partner organizations would like to thank those caregiving heroes in our communities. If you would like to be involved in this great event next year by purchasing a table for your company, or by making a nomination, please contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net