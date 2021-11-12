Caregiving Heroes Honored at Golden Care Awards

Bowling Green, Ohio (November 9, 2021) – On Monday, November 1, compassionate caregivers in Wood County were honored at The Golden Care Awards. This event was designed to recognize National Caregivers Month in November and to honor caregivers within our communities and facilities. Nominations were sent in from friends, family, and coworkers of caregivers that go above and beyond every day to care for those they serve. All nominees from three categories including agency support staff, medical professionals, and community caregivers were recognized at the event. Each nomination was reviewed by the Wood County Commissioners, who selected one winner from each category.

The event, which was held at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green, was presented by the Wood County Committee on Aging. Event committee sponsors were: Bowling Green Manor, Briar Hill Health Care Campus, Bridge Home Health & Hospice, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Kingston of Perrysburg, and Wood Haven Health Care.

Selected winners were: Laura Steffan, agency support staff caregiver from Wood Haven Health Care; Deb Klasen, medical staff caregiver from Wood Haven Health Care; and Amy Lee, community caregiver.

A special award for “Wood County Advocate of the Year” was presented to Maureen Veit, Adult Protective Services, Wood County Job & Family Services.

The complete list of caregiving heroes includes:

Support Staff: Jim Cress, Michelle Davenport, Jennifer Lewellen, Laura Steffan and Tabitha Tippen.

Medical Professionals: Amanda Esquivel, Scott Fornwald, Linda Hazard, Shannon Herrig, Deb Klasen, Alaina LaCourse, Tanai Lyles, Korie Poling, Shelly Ruehl and Amanda Wagner.

Community Caregivers: Gail Baden, Amy Lee, Ken Lohman, Doug Ringler and Bill Scovell.

This year’s Golden Care Award ceremony can be viewed on WCCOA’s YouTube page by going to www.youtube.com and searching “WCCOA, Inc.”

WCCOA and our partner organizations would like to thank those caregiving heroes in our communities. If you would like to be involved in this great event next year by purchasing a table for your company, or by making a nomination, please contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or email programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net.