Caregiving Heroes Honored at Golden Care Awards

Bowling Green, Ohio (November 9, 2022) – On Monday, November 7, compassionate caregivers in

Wood County were honored at The Golden Care Awards. This event was designed to recognize National

Caregivers Month in November and to honor caregivers within our communities and facilities.



Nominations were sent in from friends, family, and coworkers of caregivers that go above and beyond

every day to care for those they serve. All nominees from three categories including agency support

staff, medical professionals, and community caregivers were recognized at the event. Each nomination

was reviewed by the former Mayor Dick Edwards and Nadine Edwards they selected one winner from

each category.



The event, which was held at the Wood County Senior Center in Bowling Green, was presented by the

Wood County Committee on Aging. Event committee sponsors were: Bowling Green Manor, Briar Hill

Health Care Campus, Bridge Home Health & Hospice, Brookdale of Bowling Green, Kingston of

Perrysburg, and Wood Haven Health Care.



Selected winners were: Amijo Mayberry agency support staff caregiver from Wood Lane Residential

Services, Inc. (WRLS, Inc.); Kelly Brown, Professional Medical staff caregiver from Kingston Rehabilitation

of Perrysburg; and Cindy Weaver, community caregiver.

Our 2022 nominees include:



Support Staff: Alayna Bollinger, Wood Haven Health Care; Mauren Mambraser, Kingston Rehabilitation

of Perrysburg; Amijo Mayberry, Wood Lane Residential Services, Inc (WRLS, Inc.); Laura Stefan, Wood

Haven Health Care; and Sue Smith, Wood Haven Health Care,



Medical Professionals: Kelly Brown, Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, and Alice Zoll, Kingston

Rehabilitation of Perrysburg



Community Caregivers: Susan Baker, Floyd Chamberlain, Douglas Kalmbach, Dorothy Simon, Cindy

Weaver, and Janette Willman.



This year’s Golden Care Award ceremony can be viewed on WCCOA’s YouTube page by going to

www.youtube.com and searching “WCCOA, Inc.”



WCCOA and our partner organizations would like to thank those caregiving heroes in our communities.

If you would like to be involved in this great event next year by purchasing a table for your company, or

by making a nomination, please contact the Programs Department at 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935 or

email programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services

and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

Congratulations to All!