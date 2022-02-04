Carl Meyer, 81, Champaign, IL, NBHS ’58

Carl Meyer, 81, of Champaign, IL passed away at 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana surrounded by his family.

Carl was born Feb. 12, 1940, in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Cloyce and Marjorie Sterling Meyer of North Baltimore, Ohio. He married the love of his life, Wava Kerr, on Jan. 27, 1961, in Findlay, Ohio. They were married 61 years.

She survives him, along with two sons, Eric (Donna) Meyer of Champaign and Scott Meyer of Roselle; a daughter, Sheryl (Jeff) Stanley of Loveland, Ohio; a sister, Marjeane Taulbee of Marysville, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Zachary Meyer, Macklin (Lauren) Meyer, Madison Stanley and Jack Stanley.

Carl was educated in Ohio, graduating from North Baltimore High School in 1958 and Findlay College in 1962 and receiving his master’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1963. Carl was an all-Ohio in football and inducted into the University of Findlay Hall of Fame.

He developed a strong work ethic after losing his father at the age of 4 and helped run the family farm through college. He was a farmer, teacher, mentor, football coach, athletic administrator, community leader and successful fundraiser.

He coached high school football in Ohio at Perrysburg, Warren and Mt. Vernon and college football at Dartmouth College from 1969-70 and the University of Illinois from 1971-76. After coaching, he joined Cozad Financial as an insurance sales recruiter and was awarded rookie of the year by College Life. He joined the Bromar Sports Radio Network doing color work for Illinois football games with Dick Martin and Jim Grabowski from 1977-82.

He started his athletic administration and fundraising career with the opening of the University of Illinois I Fund office in Chicago in 1980, followed by fundraising at the University of Arizona from 1982-85 before becoming athletic director at the University of Cincinnati from 1985-88. Carl joined the Miami Hurricanes from 1989-92, receiving two national championship rings.

He joined his son Eric as an owner of Pia’s Sports Bar & Grill from 1992-97 and was executive director of the Parkland College Foundation from 1997 to 2013. He was instrumental in the development of Parkland’s Tony Noel Agricultural Technology Applications Center, Parkhill Applied Technology Center, Prairie Gardens Plant Lab and Donald Dodds Jr. Athletic Center, and in the founding of the college’s athletic hall of fame.

Carl was a longtime member of Champaign Rotary, serving as president in 2009, and had served on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, Carle Foundation, University of Findlay, Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and others.

He was named Outstanding Fundraising Executive by the East Central Illinois Chapter, winner of the 2008 Merit Award by the Varsity “I” Association at the University of Illinois and 2009 Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year; awarded an honorary degree from Parkland in 2013; and recognized in The News-Gazette’s “Seventy over 70” Class of 2020.

A private family visitation and service will be held. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the Heritage Room at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkland College Foundation’s Carl Meyer Scholarship Fund, the University of Illinois I Fund or the Champaign Rotary Foundation.

Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.