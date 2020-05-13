UPDATE – Carla Crocker, 64, NB

Carla Crocker’s Celebration of Life has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Carla Crocker, 64, of North Baltimore, passed away January 10, 2020 at Wood Haven Hospice Health Care, Bowling Green OH after a long battle with health problems.

Carla was born at the Wood County Hospital on February 18, 1955 to Ranald M. and Eleanor (Kale) Crocker and both preceded her in death.

Carla was a graduate of North Baltimore High School and was a member of the South Liberty United Methodist Church in Rudolph. She had spent most of her working career at Wood County Hospital in the dietary department.

She loved entering baked goods at the Wood County County Fair and assisted many times in the Women’s Building throughout the fair week.

Carla leaves behind a brother Richard (Sue) Crocker of Rudolph, a sister Barb Fitzgerald of McComb OH, and 13 nieces and nephews a long with many loving cousins.

A celebration of life will be held May 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the South Liberty United Methodist Church of Rudolph OH with internment to follow at the Wingston Cemetery.