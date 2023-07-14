Carol Sue (Atkins NB ‘ 66) Schultz

She was born in Findlay, Ohio on March 6, 1948, and spent her formative years in North Baltimore, Ohio. Carol, affectionately known as Sue, was the daughter of Mearl and Lois Atkins, both of whom preceded her in death. Sue was one of six and came from a large and loving family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Tom, and Jim Atkins. Her surviving siblings are her sisters, Kay Gonyer of Ft. White, Florida, Janie Stephens of Frisco, Texas, and Becky Rister of West Palm Beach, Florida. Sue’s family was a source of strength and support throughout her life. She was affectionately known as Aunt Sue to many nieces and nephews.

Sue was blessed with two children from her previous marriage to Tony Snyder. Her son Brad Snyder resides in North Carolina, while her daughter Molly (Snyder) Roth lives in Wooster, Ohio. Sue cherished her role as a mother and was immensely proud of her children’s accomplishments and the individuals they had become.

Sue was lucky to find love twice in her life and married her late husband Bill Schultz Jr. Bill sadly passed away on October 4, 2020. Her marriage to Bill brought her three wonderful stepchildren, Bill Schultz, Karen (Schultz) Sweeney, and Eric Schultz, who she loved as her own.

Her grandchildren, Hannah (Sanchez) Schonfeld, Leah Sanchez, Anna Schultz, Lilly Schultz, Grace Sweeney, Liam Sweeney, Jessica Schultz, Christian Schultz, Daniel Schultz, and Katie Schultz were the apple of Sue’s eye. She loved them dearly and found immense joy in watching them grow and experience life’s wonders.

Sue’s life was enriched by her deep love for sports and outdoor activities. She had a passion for tennis, pickleball, and enjoyed the beauty of beach sunsets. Sue’s adventurous spirit led her to explore various travel destinations around the world, alongside her late husband.

Sue dedicated 30 years of her career to the Wooster Community Hospital, where she worked in the Emergency Room Admitting department. She was a dedicated professional who provided compassionate care to those in need. Her commitment to her work touched the lives of countless individuals and made a lasting impact in her community.

Throughout her life, Sue embraced every moment with a positive and loving spirit. Her infectious smile and warm personality brought comfort and joy to those around her. She will be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering support, and genuine love for her family and friends.

Friends will be received Sunday, July 16th, 2023, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio. A funeral service to follow will be held at 4:30pm with Eric Fairhurst officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend and share their memories and stories of a remarkable woman who brought light into the lives of so many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Sue’s memory to Ohio’s LifeCare Hospice. These contributions will continue her legacy of kindness and generosity, extending support to those in need.

Sue will be deeply missed but forever cherished in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

