Carole Ann Combs, 81, of North Baltimore, passed away at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 26, 2021, at her residence. She was born on March 6, 1940, in Bay City, MI to the late Donald and Verlyn (Colburn) Stemen. She married William Harrison Combs, Jr. on October 24, 1957, and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2015.





Carole is survived by her son, Bill (Tina) Combs of North Baltimore; daughters: Kim Combs of North Baltimore, Karen Combs of North Baltimore and Sheri (Rich) Dimond of Hammansburg; brothers: Donald Stemen of North Baltimore, Charles (Annetta) Stemen of Bowling Green, Kenneth (Betty) Stemen of Cygnet and Doug (Sue) Stemen of Findlay; sisters: Connie Benedict of Deshler, Patricia Rutter of Deshler, Sue (Glenn) Agner of McComb and Rose Isenberg of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Rachel Ankney, Wesley (Ashley) Wittenmyer, Rick Morris, Richie (Ashley) Dimond, Jodi (Tony) Dlugleski, and 14 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Fred and Clifford “Jake” Stemen; and a grandson, Nickolas Stahl.



Carole was a homemaker. She was a member of the North Baltimore Church of Christ and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2633, North Baltimore.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the North Baltimore Church of Christ. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the North Baltimore Public Library. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.