North Baltimore, Ohio

Carole L. Hohman, 72, of North Baltimore, died at 12:08 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was born on May 16, 1951, to the late Kenneth and Wilma (Geisey) Browning. She married Keith Hosler and they divorced. She then married Anthony Hohman, Sr. and they divorced. Carole was then preceded in death by her soulmate Butch Reichenbach.



Carole is survived by her sons: Anthony Hohman, Jr. of Fostoria and Shannon Cooper of Fostoria; daughters: Ann (Jay) Coppler of North Baltimore and Robin (Ron) Harpe of Harrod; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Browning; her mother, Wilma Bickmyer; brothers: William and George Bickmyer; and sister, Candy Bickmyer.



Carole was a homemaker, and loved being a caregiver and spending time with her family. She was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye, Cleveland Indians and Browns fan.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Koman for the Cure.